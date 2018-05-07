Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Officials warn of possible measles exposure in Central Pennsylvania

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 7, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 1 hour ago

Pennsylvania health officials warned that a person with a confirmed case of measles who visited two stores in Williamsport, Lycoming County, and Port Trevorton, Snyder County, on May 2 might have exposed others to the disease.

The person was part of a tour traveling by bus from Niagara Falls, N.Y. to Washington, D.C., and may have exposed people to measles at Wegman's, 201 William Street, Williamsport, from noon to 3 p.m. and Weaver's Farm Market, 8160 Susquehanna Trail in Port Trevorton, from 2:15 to 4:30 p.m.

Measles are contagious and can spread through coughing, sneezing or other contact with mucus or saliva of an infected person. Symptoms usually appear one to three weeks after infection and include rash, high fever, a cough, as well as red, watery eyes.

People who are susceptible to measles may get sick if they are in the same room with the infected person even up to two hours after that individual left the room.

Health officials said people who have not been immunized against measles, or have not been completely immunized, may receive temporary protection by getting treatment from their doctor.

