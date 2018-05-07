Former maintenance director charged in Summit Elementary water scandal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former maintenance supervisor for the Butler Area School District is facing misdemeanor charges in connection with a scandal involving lead-tainted well water that led to the temporary closure of Summit Township Elementary School.

Glenn Terwilliger, 54, of Chicora was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing to face the misdemeanor charges on May 29.

Terwillger's job duties included working as the district's certified water operator during August 2016 when state police said test results initially kept out of the public eye and dating to August 2016 had uncovered high levels of lead and copper in Summit's water supply. The tests showed the water contained lead levels as high as 55 parts per billion (ppb). Any level above 15 ppb is considered potentially unsafe and requires the water provider to make corrections.

State police said Terwillger, who worked for the school district for 35 years, discussed the high lead levels with the state Department of Environmental Protection soon after the test results. Still, he failed to notify school officials about the high lead levels, according to a criminal complaint.

“Terwilliger was the district's certified water operator and thus it was his responsibility to ensure the school's water was safe for consumption,” according to a police criminal complaint.

He also ignored advice from the DEP to develop a public education program within 60 days of the finding, state police said.

“Terwillger failed to make these notifications after being advised ...” by the DEP, Trooper Max DeLuca said in a criminal complaint.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Terwillger, who resigned in February 2017, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Summit was closed in January 2017 after more information become public about the lead in the waster. Its approximately 250 students began attending the formerly shuttered Broad Street Elementary in Butler.

Two other school district administrators, including Superintendent Dale Lumley, also resigned amid the scandal. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the case remains under investigation.

The school board voted in March 2017 to do away with well water and hook up to new water lines with Pennsylvania American Water Co.

Summit reopened its building on Brinker Road in January.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.