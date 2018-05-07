Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Former maintenance director charged in Summit Elementary water scandal

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Summit Elementary in Butler County.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Summit Elementary in Butler County.

Updated 6 hours ago

The former maintenance supervisor for the Butler Area School District is facing misdemeanor charges in connection with a scandal involving lead-tainted well water that led to the temporary closure of Summit Township Elementary School.

Glenn Terwilliger, 54, of Chicora was charged Friday with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing to face the misdemeanor charges on May 29.

Terwillger's job duties included working as the district's certified water operator during August 2016 when state police said test results initially kept out of the public eye and dating to August 2016 had uncovered high levels of lead and copper in Summit's water supply. The tests showed the water contained lead levels as high as 55 parts per billion (ppb). Any level above 15 ppb is considered potentially unsafe and requires the water provider to make corrections.

State police said Terwillger, who worked for the school district for 35 years, discussed the high lead levels with the state Department of Environmental Protection soon after the test results. Still, he failed to notify school officials about the high lead levels, according to a criminal complaint.

“Terwilliger was the district's certified water operator and thus it was his responsibility to ensure the school's water was safe for consumption,” according to a police criminal complaint.

He also ignored advice from the DEP to develop a public education program within 60 days of the finding, state police said.

“Terwillger failed to make these notifications after being advised ...” by the DEP, Trooper Max DeLuca said in a criminal complaint.

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair child brain development and cause kidney damage, mood disorders, weight loss and other ailments.

Terwillger, who resigned in February 2017, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Summit was closed in January 2017 after more information become public about the lead in the waster. Its approximately 250 students began attending the formerly shuttered Broad Street Elementary in Butler.

Two other school district administrators, including Superintendent Dale Lumley, also resigned amid the scandal. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the case remains under investigation.

The school board voted in March 2017 to do away with well water and hook up to new water lines with Pennsylvania American Water Co.

Summit reopened its building on Brinker Road in January.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me