Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Altoona Marine to be laid to rest almost 75 years after he was killed in action

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Cpl. John V. McNichol, killed in action during World War II, will be laid to rest Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)
Cpl. John V. McNichol, killed in action during World War II, will be laid to rest Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Updated 4 hours ago

Almost 75 years after his death in battle, an Altoona Marine buried on a small Pacific island during World War II will finally be laid to rest with full military honors Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Marine Corps Cpl. John V. McNichol died on the second day of the battle of Tarawa, Republic of Kiribati, on Nov. 21 in 1943, on his 20th birthday.

When he died McNichol was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed on the island of Betio, in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Over several days of fighting, according to officials, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.

McNichol's remains, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, were buried along with others in a battlefield cemetery on the island after his death.

His remains would stay there through post-war military efforts to recover them and on Oct. 7, 1949, a military review board declared McNichol non-recoverable.

That all changed, according to McNichol's niece Barbara Germini, 72, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, when a family member working on genealogy submitted a DNA sample that matched DNA found on a ring and dog tags left behind after McNichol died.

DPAA, with the help of History Flight, Inc., an organization dedicated to recovering the remains of service members, using that DNA and dental records, identified McNichol in July of 2017.

“That blows me away that they found him. We'll finally have some closure, though none of us knew him. We were all too young,” she said.

Germini said her Uncle John lied about his age to join the Marine Corps and fight for his country during World War II.

“I guess they didn't really check things like that back then,” she said.

According to a release from DPAA, the battle that took McNichol's life was vital to the war effort.

“The battle of Tarawa was a huge victory for the U.S. military because the Gilbert Islands provided the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet a platform from which to launch assaults on the Marshall and Caroline Islands to advance their Central Pacific Campaign against Japan,” the release reads, in part.

Decades later, Germini said McNichol's surviving family will travel from across the country to attend his funeral.

“I can't wait. I woke up yesterday and thought, ‘next week at this time I'll be in Arlington.'”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me