Altoona Marine to be laid to rest almost 75 years after he was killed in action

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Almost 75 years after his death in battle, an Altoona Marine buried on a small Pacific island during World War II will finally be laid to rest with full military honors Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Marine Corps Cpl. John V. McNichol died on the second day of the battle of Tarawa, Republic of Kiribati, on Nov. 21 in 1943, on his 20th birthday.

When he died McNichol was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed on the island of Betio, in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Over several days of fighting, according to officials, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.

McNichol's remains, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, were buried along with others in a battlefield cemetery on the island after his death.

His remains would stay there through post-war military efforts to recover them and on Oct. 7, 1949, a military review board declared McNichol non-recoverable.

That all changed, according to McNichol's niece Barbara Germini, 72, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, when a family member working on genealogy submitted a DNA sample that matched DNA found on a ring and dog tags left behind after McNichol died.

DPAA, with the help of History Flight, Inc., an organization dedicated to recovering the remains of service members, using that DNA and dental records, identified McNichol in July of 2017.

“That blows me away that they found him. We'll finally have some closure, though none of us knew him. We were all too young,” she said.

Germini said her Uncle John lied about his age to join the Marine Corps and fight for his country during World War II.

“I guess they didn't really check things like that back then,” she said.

According to a release from DPAA, the battle that took McNichol's life was vital to the war effort.

“The battle of Tarawa was a huge victory for the U.S. military because the Gilbert Islands provided the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet a platform from which to launch assaults on the Marshall and Caroline Islands to advance their Central Pacific Campaign against Japan,” the release reads, in part.

Decades later, Germini said McNichol's surviving family will travel from across the country to attend his funeral.

“I can't wait. I woke up yesterday and thought, ‘next week at this time I'll be in Arlington.'”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.