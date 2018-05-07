Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Judge sends 11 more Penn State frat members to trial for pledge death

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
This file photo from Nov. 9, 2017, shows the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on the Penn State University main campus in State College. On Feb. 4, 2017, authorities say Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous level of alcohol the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and party at the Beta Theta Pi house, then suffered a series of falls, leaving him with a fractured skull and severe injuries to his brain and abdomen.
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania judge says there is enough evidence to send hazing and alcohol-related criminal charges to county court for trial against 11 more members of a Penn State fraternity over the death of a pledge last year.

Judge Steven Lachman on Monday also dismissed allegations that a member of Beta Theta Pi had erased basement security video to thwart investigators.

He's dismissing all reckless endangerment counts the defendants had faced and pared down other counts.

Defendants face charges as a result of the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, N.J.

Officials say Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a night of drinking that followed a pledge bid acceptance ceremony.

Fourteen other members of the now-shuttered fraternity are also awaiting trial.

