Trespassing and blockades surge at abortion clinics: Report

Trespassing, death threats and obstruction increased sharply at abortion clinics across the country in 2017, according to a National Abortion Federation report.

The group attributes the jump in activity to a change in the political climate.

“We know that hostile rhetoric, including rhetoric from anti-abortion elected officials, can incite some to take the law into their own hands by threatening abortion providers and committing acts of violence,” Vicki Saporta, the federation's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The group counted 62 death threats in the United States in 2017, up from 33 in 2016. It recorded 823 instances of trespassing, up from 247, and 104 clinic blockades, up from 51. Hate mail and harassing calls were up as well.

The federation compiles the annual report from monthly reports submitted by its members, who make up most of the abortion clinics in the country.

Burglaries, vandalism and online hate speech decreased, and there were no murders or attempted murders, according to the report, but there was one attempted bombing at a clinic in Champaign, Ill.

The group has tracked violence and disruption at the clinics for 40 years, according to its website.