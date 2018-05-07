Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police: Temple student called 911 after fatally shot at home

The Philadelphia Inquirer | Monday, May 7, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, May 7, 2018. Police say there were signs of a struggle inside the ransacked, off-campus apartment where a Temple University student was found shot to death. Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple's Fox School of Business, shot in the chest, groin and forearm shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.
Associated Press
Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, May 7, 2018. Police say there were signs of a struggle inside the ransacked, off-campus apartment where a Temple University student was found shot to death. Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple's Fox School of Business, shot in the chest, groin and forearm shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Updated 8 hours ago

Last week, Daniel Duignam was a Temple University junior just days away from finishing his final exams and heading into summer.

But Saturday night, according to police, he called 911 from his apartment near the school, saying he couldn't breathe. Police believe he had already been shot multiple times. By the time first responders arrived, he was dead.

Who shot Duignam and why remained a mystery Monday. Homicide Capt. John Ryan said investigators believe Duignam knew his attacker because there were no signs of forced entry at his apartment, but the captain declined to elaborate.

Speaking at a news conference, Ryan said the inside of the residence, appeared ransacked and investigators believe cash was taken. He declined to say if police found drugs, alcohol, or anything else inside.

"He was a good kid," Ryan said, adding Duignam had no criminal history. "Be aware who you're a doing business with and be aware of who you are inviting into your apartment."

Duignam, 21, was a student at Temple's Fox School of Business, a native of Northampton County whose grandfather was once the mayor of his hometown, Tatamy. According to his LinkedIn profile, Duignam was a risk management and insurance student.

In a Facebook post, current Mayor Christopher Moren said he's "beyond heartbroken" and called the killing a "senseless tragedy."

Temple's president, Richard M. Englert, said in a statement Sunday that Temple would "enhance patrols in the areas surrounding campus as the investigation moves forward." He and others on social media lamented Duignam's passing; the Temple Student government, in a statement, encouraged students to speak with on-campus counselors.

A Temple spokesman said Duignam was the sixth Temple student to die since August.

Jenna Burleigh, 22, was murdered at the beginning of the school year. Her alleged killer, Joshua Hupeprterz, 29, has been accused of killing Burleigh at his North Philadelphia home and taking her body in a storage bin to his grandmother's house in the Poconos.

In October, Richard Dalcourt, a 19-year-old freshman, fell to his death from the sixth-floor window of a dorm building, which authorities later deemed a suicide.

That same month, Cariann Hithon, 22, was shot dead by police in Miami in October after police said she crashed into a detective's cruiser.

And two students died of fatal drug overdoses in the weeks after Thanksgiving.

Duignam's killing was one of at least three homicides in Philadelphia this weekend, according to police. In total, at least 13 people were shot and five were stabbed in incidents between Friday night and Sunday, police said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me