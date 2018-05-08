Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Abandoned mine work slated in Plum, Rostraver, Derry Township

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
A portion of the 60-acre site near the abandoned Osborne mines as it appeared in 2010 shortly after reclamation was begun by Charles Casturo. The community of Wyano can be seen in the background.
Tribune-Review
A portion of the 60-acre site near the abandoned Osborne mines as it appeared in 2010 shortly after reclamation was begun by Charles Casturo. The community of Wyano can be seen in the background.

Updated 24 hours ago

A long-burning underground mine fire near Renton in Plum, a coal refuse pile in Rostraver and the potential for mine subsidence in the Derry Township village of Bradenville are among 150 threats from long-abandoned mines slated for work this year, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the state will tap $55.6 million from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement 2018 Abandoned Mine Land Grant Fund to underwrite projects that span the state. The money to reclaim abandoned mines that scar the landscape, pollute streams and pose threats to nearby homes comes from fees assessed on coal production.

“One-third of the abandoned mine lands in the nation are located in Pennsylvania, largely as a result of hundreds of years of coal mining prior to modern laws, regulations and safeguards,” said Eric Cavazza, director of the DEP Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation.

Cavazza said DEP processes hundreds of requests for assistance with abandoned mine problems, ranging from threat due to mine subsidence and underground fires to acid mine drainage. The agency gives highest priority to those that pose risks to public health or safety.

The three local projects are among the largest in this end of the state.

Efforts to extinguish the Renton fire began two years ago. DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said phase one of the work consisted of drilling around the perimeter of the fire and flushing it with a grout-like material to isolate and extinguish areas too deep to excavate. She could not say when phase two of the work there will begin.

Work in Rostraver will focus on reclaiming the Banning mine refuse pile. State officials said the site is slated to become home to a solar farm once the reclamation project is completed.

The Bradenville project aims to stabilize an area that poses a threat of subsidence to 100 homes near an abandoned mine. Derry Township Secretary Donna Wano said the Department of Environmental Protection scheduled question-and-answer sessions for the public June 6 at the Cooperstown Event Center and June 7 at the Derry Township Municipal Building.

State officials estimate as many as 1 million homes in Pennsylvania are built above or near abandoned deep mines. Last year, a Latrobe woman lost her home when it collapsed into an abandoned mine there.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me