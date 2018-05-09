Search for missing child suspended after boat capsizes on Susquehanna near Harrisburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The search for a missing 3-year-old girl was called off Tuesday afternoon after the boat she was in with her parents capsized on the Susquehanna River Monday night.

Family members identified the missing girl as Madelyn Binkley.

Her mother, Mary Bredbenner, and a family dog died. Both were found.

The girl's father, Cody Binkley, identified by family as Mary Bredbenner's boyfriend, survived and was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The Fish and Boat Commission will be investigating why the family was out on the river at 10 p.m. and what caused their 12-foot, flat-bottomed boat to capsize, station WGAL 8 reported . Binkley reportedly called 911 and reported his boat had flipped near the Dock Street Dam.

Crews searched the river with sonar, a cadaver dog searched on land and two state police helicopters were used in the air. Volunteers continued looking for Madelyn after officials ended their search.

Ending the search was "not a call that anybody likes to make for the sheer fact that it's not just a person but a child. A lot of these guys have been out here all 12 hours and they need a break, they need sleep, they need to regroup," Swatara Public Information Officer John Kibe told WGAL. "They want to go out. They want to do what they can. But at some point, there has to be a time to call."

When or if the search will continue is up to the Fish and Boat Commission, Fox 43 reported .

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is seeking to speak to anyone with information on what happened.

