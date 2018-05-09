Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Search for missing child suspended after boat capsizes on Susquehanna near Harrisburg

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 4:30 a.m.
Mary Bredbenner (right) died when a boat she was in capsized on the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg Monday, May 7, 2018. Her 3-year-old daughter, Madelyn Binkley, was missing; a search for her was called off around noon Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Fox 43
Mary Bredbenner (right) died when a boat she was in capsized on the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg Monday, May 7, 2018. Her 3-year-old daughter, Madelyn Binkley, was missing; a search for her was called off around noon Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
Cody Binkley and his girlfriend, Mary Bredbenner, and their daughter, Madelyn, 3. Bredbenner's body was found after the boat they were in capsized on the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg on Monday, May 8, 2018; Madelyn remained missing when a search was called off Tuesday. Binkley survived.
WGAL-TV
Cody Binkley and his girlfriend, Mary Bredbenner, and their daughter, Madelyn, 3. Bredbenner's body was found after the boat they were in capsized on the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg on Monday, May 8, 2018; Madelyn remained missing when a search was called off Tuesday. Binkley survived.
Rescue crews enter the Susquehanna River Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018 about 5-to-6 miles from where a boat capsized Monday night. They are searching for the body of a missing 3-year-old girl; a woman died in the incident, and a man is hospitalized with hypothermia.
Fox 43
Rescue crews enter the Susquehanna River Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018 about 5-to-6 miles from where a boat capsized Monday night. They are searching for the body of a missing 3-year-old girl; a woman died in the incident, and a man is hospitalized with hypothermia.

Updated 10 hours ago

HARRISBURG — The search for a missing 3-year-old girl was called off Tuesday afternoon after the boat she was in with her parents capsized on the Susquehanna River Monday night.

Family members identified the missing girl as Madelyn Binkley.

Her mother, Mary Bredbenner, and a family dog died. Both were found.

The girl's father, Cody Binkley, identified by family as Mary Bredbenner's boyfriend, survived and was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The Fish and Boat Commission will be investigating why the family was out on the river at 10 p.m. and what caused their 12-foot, flat-bottomed boat to capsize, station WGAL 8 reported . Binkley reportedly called 911 and reported his boat had flipped near the Dock Street Dam.

Crews searched the river with sonar, a cadaver dog searched on land and two state police helicopters were used in the air. Volunteers continued looking for Madelyn after officials ended their search.

Ending the search was "not a call that anybody likes to make for the sheer fact that it's not just a person but a child. A lot of these guys have been out here all 12 hours and they need a break, they need sleep, they need to regroup," Swatara Public Information Officer John Kibe told WGAL. "They want to go out. They want to do what they can. But at some point, there has to be a time to call."

When or if the search will continue is up to the Fish and Boat Commission, Fox 43 reported .

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is seeking to speak to anyone with information on what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me