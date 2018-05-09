Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Western Pennsylvania congressmen praise, blast Iran deal withdrawal

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 'Congress of Tomorrow' Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017.
REUTERS
President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 'Congress of Tomorrow' Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017.

Updated 9 hours ago

Southwestern Pennsylvania's representatives in Congress are split along party lines in their positions on President Trump's withdrawal Tuesday from the Iran nuclear deal, with Republicans supporting the decision and Democrats opposing it.

The deal made during the Obama administration had lifted most sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions and inspections on its nuclear program to keep the country from producing a nuclear bomb.

“By taking a step that violates the (Iran deal), President Trump has taken a drastic step that will increase the possibility of Iran resuming its pursuit of a nuclear weapon and make it much more difficult to reach a diplomatic agreement to constrain North Korea's nuclear program,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, said in a statement.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, lauded the decision, criticizing the Obama administration for entering into it without approval from Congress. In a statement, Toomey called for new sanctions to “hold Iran accountable not only for its attempts develop nuclear weapons, but for its grotesque human rights abuses, openly hostile aggression in the Middle East, extensive ballistic missile testing, and support for terrorism.”

Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, criticized Iran's sponsorship of terrorist groups and its aggression in the Middle East.

“It is critical that we prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons or missiles capable of delivering them,” Rothfus said in a statement. “We must also stop them from spreading terror, crime and corruption worldwide.”

Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, said in a statement that pulling out of the deal hurts the United States' ability to address Iran's human rights violations and support for terrorist groups along with its nuclear program.

“President Trump's decision to renege on the (deal) makes it easier for Iran to build nuclear weapons, undermines American credibility, destabilizes the Middle East and reduces our leverage in stopping Iran's ballistic missile program, human rights violations and support for terrorism,” Doyle said in the statement.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon, did not respond to an email asking for Lamb's opinion on the deal.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler, praised Trump for keeping a campaign promise.

“I am both proud and relieved to see our nation reassert the time-tested principle of ‘peace through strength' when it comes to leading on the world stage and permanently preventing a nuclear Iran,” Kelly said in a statement.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

