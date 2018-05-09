3 more Pennsylvania cities on track to decriminalize marijuana
Updated 7 hours ago
Three Lehigh Valley cities are considering decriminalizing marijuana, which would add them to a growing list of Pennsylvania cities that have minimized penalties for possessing the drug.
Allentown City Council voted Tuesday to advance a decriminalization measure, joining Easton and Bethlehem in moving measures forward, according to the Allentown Morning Call .
In Pittsburgh, one of six cities that have decriminalized marijuana, city lawyers ran into problems imposing lesser penalties for possession because state law mandates a misdemeanor charge.
Pittsburgh police have the option to charge a person carrying marijuana with a misdemeanor under state law or a summary offense under the city's law. If police choose a summary offense — the lowest level of criminal offense — possession comes with a $30 fine and smoking marijuana carries a $100 fine under the city's law.
The other cities that have passed decriminalization laws are Erie, York, Harrisburg, Philadelphia and State College.