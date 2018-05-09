Saccone bill would ban abortions after as little as 6 weeks of pregnancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said he would veto a new proposal to ban abortions after as little as six weeks into a pregnancy if the bill were to reach his desk.

State Rep. Rick Saccone, R-Elizabeth Township, introduced the proposal ahead of Tuesday's primary election in which he faces state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Jefferson Hills, in a race for Congress.

In a memo, Saccone wrote that the legislation would require doctors to listen for a heartbeat before performing an abortion and ban the procedure if a heartbeat is detected. A heartbeat typically can be detected six to eight weeks into a pregnancy.

“This legislation will be another great rallying cry for us to save babies around this state and possibly around the nation,” Saccone wrote.

State law allows abortions up to 24 weeks. Wolf last year vetoed Senate Bill 3, which would have banned abortions after 20 weeks.

“This new bill is even more extreme than the bill I stopped last year, and I will do everything in my power to stop this dangerous and unconscionable attack on women's health care,” Wolf said in a statement.

Michelle Mello, a professor of law and health research and policy at Stanford University, said a ban on abortions after six or eight weeks would not withstand legal challenges based on the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, which sets the line at which states can intervene much later in the pregnancy.

“This and other laws that states have been passing are deliberate attempts to bring those precedents back to the court to be overturned,” Mello said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.