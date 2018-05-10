Bob Casey ranked 10th-most vulnerable U.S. senator seeking re-election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The challenges facing U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, as he seeks re-election in a state won by Donald Trump have landed him on a Washington, D.C., publication's list of most vulnerable senators.

Roll Call ranked Casey the 10th-most-vulnerable out of 35 senators up for re-election this year.

The publication said Casey is likely to face U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, in November. Barletta is running against state Rep. Jim Christiana, R-Beaver County, in the GOP primary on May 15.

While Roll Call included Casey on its list, the publication said “Republicans and Democrats acknowledge that Casey is one of the least vulnerable Democratic senators running in states Trump carried in 2016,” citing the $10 million Casey has raised compared to Barletta's $1.3 million.

Nine of the senators on the publication's list are Democrats, while the No. 1 spot is held by U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada.

The Democratic Party has high hopes for retaking the majority in the U.S. House, fueled by Democratic wins and turnout among the party's voters in state legislative races and special congressional elections.

But their prospects for retaking the Senate, where Republicans hold a two-seat advantage, appear to be slimmer. Twenty-six Democratic and nine Republican senators are up for re-election this year, making for a historically difficult map , according to Nate Silver, an elections analyst for the site FiveThirtyEight.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.