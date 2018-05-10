Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

2 Pittsburgh-area residents report phone scam to Pa. Insurance Department

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 20 minutes ago

Two Pittsburgh-area residents recently reported to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department that they'd gotten suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a department employee seeking their personal information, according to a news release.

In both situations, the caller offered to visit their homes and requested information about their Medicare supplemental coverage.

Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that the department doesn't make unsolicited calls or sell insurance.

"Individuals should never give out personal or identifying information to anyone who calls them without warning," she said in the release.

Anyone who received a similar call is asked to report it to the department at 877-881-6388. Incidents should also be reported to the state attorney general at 800-441-2555 and local police.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me