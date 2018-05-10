2 Pittsburgh-area residents report phone scam to Pa. Insurance Department
Updated 20 minutes ago
Two Pittsburgh-area residents recently reported to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department that they'd gotten suspicious calls from someone claiming to be a department employee seeking their personal information, according to a news release.
In both situations, the caller offered to visit their homes and requested information about their Medicare supplemental coverage.
Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that the department doesn't make unsolicited calls or sell insurance.
"Individuals should never give out personal or identifying information to anyone who calls them without warning," she said in the release.
Anyone who received a similar call is asked to report it to the department at 877-881-6388. Incidents should also be reported to the state attorney general at 800-441-2555 and local police.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.