Pennsylvania

Cops: Men carjack ambulance, push worker from moving vehicle in Philadelphia

The Associated Press | Monday, May 14, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 16 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say two men carjacked an ambulance in Philadelphia and pushed its driver out of the moving vehicle following a struggle.

The 32-year-old victim told police he was working in the back of the ambulance early Monday with the engine running when the two men got in.

The worker went to the front of the vehicle and struggled for several minutes with one man before he was pushed from the ambulance.

The worker then called 911 and his company. They began tracking the ambulance, which was driven about a mile before police stopped it and took the man driving it into custody.

The man who allegedly pushed the worker wasn't in the vehicle and remains at large.

The ambulance worker was treated at a hospital for a shoulder injury.

