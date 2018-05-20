Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Boy, 3, rescued from manure pit on Pennsylvania farm

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
MaxPixel

Updated 6 hours ago

HONEY BROOK, Pa. — Officials say emergency crews rescued a 3-year-old boy who fell into a manure pit on a farm near Philadelphia.

Emergency responders were called to the Honey Brook Township farm at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the child fell into the six- to 10-foot pit inside a large barn.

Fire crews tried to get in to help but quickly became stuck, and as they developed a plan they tried to calm the frightened victim.

Two rescuers with rope harnesses worked their way inside, and after building a plywood platform were able to move through the pit to the victim.

Officials say the boy was alert when he was removed on a stretcher and taken to Ephrata Community Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say decontaminating rescue personnel and equipment took considerable time.

