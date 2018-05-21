Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Trump plans to nominate Indiana County's Christine Toretti as Malta ambassador

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 21, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Republican National Committeewoman Christine Toretti talks to the Tribune-Review on Tuesday, June 7, 2011, on the North Shore. Toretti was Western Pennsylvania’s top political donor during the 2014 election cycle, giving at least $205,633 to support Republican candidates, an analysis by the Washington-based Sunlight Foundation and Center for Responsive Politics shows.
JASMINE GOLDBAND | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Republican National Committeewoman Christine Toretti talks to the Tribune-Review on Tuesday, June 7, 2011, on the North Shore. Toretti was Western Pennsylvania’s top political donor during the 2014 election cycle, giving at least $205,633 to support Republican candidates, an analysis by the Washington-based Sunlight Foundation and Center for Responsive Politics shows.

Updated 2 hours ago

President Trump plans to nominate Indiana County businesswoman and Republican Party fundraiser Christine Toretti as ambassador to Malta, the White House announced.

Toretti, 61, of Indiana, has been Pennsylvania's Republican National Committeewoman since 1997. She was chair and CEO of S.W. Jack Drilling Co., which was founded by her grandfather, and was a director of the Pittsburgh branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

She led a Women for Trump Statewide Leadership Team formed in September 2016 and has focused on raising money for female Republican candidates in recent years.

Malta is an island nation of about 437,000 people south of Italy in the Mediterranean Sea.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me