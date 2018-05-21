Gates Foundation leader tapped as chancellor of Pennsylvania state system universities

Daniel Greenstein the chancellor-elect of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Monday said the challenges the system faces were part of the attraction that lured him from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where he served as director of the foundation's Post Secondary Success Strategy for the last six years.

Greenstein, 57, said he relishes the challenge of listening and learning from the System's 14 universities, the state's employers and lawmakers and coming up with creative and innovative strategies to deliver an affordable education.

“I think universities and colleges are experiencing some very nontraditional challenges and I think they require new approaches. ... I am the kind of guy who comes in builds things, tries to turn things around and fix things that need help.” Greenstein said.

The board of governors of the State System Monday unanimously named him the fifth chancellor of the struggling state system that enrolls about 102,000 students at 14 universities across the state including California, Clarion, Edinboro, Indiana and Slippery Rock universities in Western Pennsylvania.

Greenstein's five-year contract calls for him to be paid $380,000, or about $25,000 a year more than former chancellor Frank Brogan was being paid when he retired last summer. Greenstein will take over the helm at the State System on Sept. 4.

Cynthia Shapira, chair of the State System Board of Governors call Greenstein's selection a “game changer” for the system that is in the midst of a top to bottom redesign as it deals with the impact of eight years of declining enrollment and stagnant state subsidies in a state where support for higher education typically ranks in the bottom five of states in the nation.

Although Greenstein has never led a university or university system, he spent 10 years as provost with the sprawling 10-campus University of California system prior to joining the Gates Foundation. Shapira said he seemed a far better choice than sitting university leaders who were interviewed for the post.

“We did have traditional candidates in the pool. Dan rose above them all. It's hard to express this in a way that is tangible. ...He loved the mission of PASSHE and the way we wrote up the profile, our quest to make sure every student who comes into our system succeeds, graduates, has a life plan. Most of the traditional candidates talked about the next step,” she said.

Shapira said Greenstein also brought experience dealing with a strong faculty union in California.

Monday's voted culminated a national search that began last fall.

Greenstein earned bachelor's and master's degrees in history from the University of Pennsylvania, a Ph.D. in social studies from Oxford University and studied at the London School of Economics.

Gov. Tom Wolf applauded the board's selection.

“Dr. Daniel Greenstein brings more than 30 years of experience strengthening higher education and expanding opportunities for all students. I believe strongly that as chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education his knowledge and expertise will lead to a successful system redesign,” Wolf said.

Greenstein said he decided to step aside from his post at the Gates Foundation after pioneering successful strategies to graduate more low income and minority students at large schools including Georgia State and Arizona State and then scaling those strategies to be replicated at schools across the country.

“Dan comes to us with an incredible level of knowledge and experience and the demonstrated temperament necessary to achieve great things,” Shapira said. “He will use all of that to help achieve excellence for our students and stakeholders, and — indeed — to write the template for 21st century public higher education in the nation.”

Shapira and board Vice Chair Harold C. Shields co-chaired the committee that gathered input from about 350 students, faculty, alumni and other stakeholders and conducted several rounds of interviews before selecting Greenstein.

The struggling system has been plagued with stagnant state support and declining enrollment since it peaked at 119,513 students in fall of 2010.

Frank Brogan assumed leadership of the university system in 2013 after 35 years in higher education and politics in Florida. He earned $355,266 a year before retiring in September.

Brogan stepped down shortly after a highly critical report commissioned by system board members recommended sweeping changes.

Shortly after his retirement, Brogan was appointed assistant U.S. secretary of postsecondary education. He supervises higher education programs, the Office of International and Foreign Language Education and the Office of Policy, Planning and Innovation for the U.S. Department of Education.

