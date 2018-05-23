PA Turnpike predicts 2.3 million travelers over Memorial Day weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An estimated 2.3 million vehicles will travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the Memorial Day weekend, making it a time to use extra caution.

Friday afternoon and Monday evening are expected to be the peak travel times, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

The traffic projections are as follows:

• Friday — 765,000 vehicles;

• Saturday — 540,000 vehicles;

• Sunday — 465,000 vehicles; and

• Monday — 485,000 vehicles.

“Be aware that extra cars mean more traffic and perhaps more accidents. Put your phone down. Slow down. Pay careful attention and take regular breaks,” said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.

To help accommodate heavier traffic, the turnpike will suspend maintenance and construction work and have all available lanes open from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Monday.

Additional maintenance and safety personnel will patrol during the four-day holiday weekend. To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone and provide the direction of travel and the nearest milepost.

During the 2017 Memorial Day weekend, Pennsylvania State Police Troop T issued more then 1,300 speeding citations, 57 seatbelt citations and four DUI arrests on the turnpike.

Motorists also are reminded to “Move Over” or “Steer Clear” when coming upon emergency vehicles, including tow trucks stopped to help on the roadway.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.