Pennsylvanians have until June 30 to apply for property tax and rent rebates

Pennsylvania residents have just over a month to sign up for the state's property tax and rent rebate program.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

The program provides property tax and rent relief to older and disabled adults.

The maximum standard rebate is $650. Supplemental rebates can go as high as $975 for qualifying homeowners.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Age 65 or older; widows and widowers 50 and older; people with disabilities 18 and older.

• Income limit of $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 for renters; half of Social Security income is excluded.

• Spouses, personal representatives or estates, may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2017 and meet all other criteria.

More information is available at Department of Revenue district offices , local Area Agencies on Aging , senior centers and state legislators' offices.

Information is also available by calling 888-222-9190.

