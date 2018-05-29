Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Flu killed record number of people in Pennsylvania over the winter

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
A flu vaccination.
AFP/Getty Images
A flu vaccination.

A record number of people died during the most recent flu season, according to the state Health Department.

The virus killed 256 people and sickened at least 121,300 others, according to a Tuesday news release from the department. The flu killed 100 more people than last year, including six children.

January and February were the worst months, with more than 10,000 people per week reporting they were sick over a five-week stretch, according to the release.

As of last week, 12,733 Alle­gheny County residents had reported having the flu, compared with 5,000 in the 2016-17 season, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

The H3N2 strain of the virus, which can cause more inflammation than other influenza strains, was prevalent over the season. The strain puts extra stress on the immune system, and it takes longer to fight off.

The season's vaccine, which is prepared months in advance based on strains circulating in the Southern Hemisphere, was effective only about 35 percent of the time, officials said. The CDC, however, recommends a yearly vaccine for people 6 months and older.

The best time to get vaccinated each year is October, according to the release.

“Getting an annual flu vaccine remains the most effective way to protect your health and the health of those around you,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of health. “In addition, it is essential to wash your hands frequently and protect yourself and loved ones from the flu.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

