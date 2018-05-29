Ferraris, Rolls Royce for sale at Pennsylvania seized vehicle auction
A Rolls-Royce Wraith, two Ferraris and a Mercedes are among the high-end cars the state of Pennsylvania is auctioning off in two weeks along with used police cruisers and other vehicles.
More than 300 vehicles will be available at the June 12 auction in Grantville, including state-owned vehicles and those seized by law enforcement officials.
Money from the used law enforcement vehicles goes into funds for maintaining and purchasing new police vehicles, department spokesman Troy Thompson said. Money from the sale of the seized vehicles goes to the state Attorney General's Office, Thompson said.
He said the department holds vehicle auctions every two months but that the number of luxury vehicles up for sale at the upcoming auction is unusual.
“This is the first time in my eight years we've had Ferraris and something like a Rolls Royce Wraith,” he said. “This is going to be a very interesting sale.”