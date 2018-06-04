State low-income nutrition program offers free farmers market produce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Low-income women, children and seniors who are part of Pennsylvania's nutrition program can get vouchers for free produce at farmers markets.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Programs run from June through November, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release. Single seniors who will be 60 by the end of the year and make up to $22,459 are eligible, while those in a household of two with a combined income of $30,451 are eligible. Women and children age 1 to 4 who participate in the Womens, Infants and Children program also are eligible.

A state website has a map of participating markets .

The farmers market programs are part of the Food Security Partnership that Gov. Tom Wolf launched in 2015. The partnership aims to increase food aid for children in school and during the summer, when the children lose access to the free and reduced-cost lunches and breakfasts offered during the school year.

The state paid about $2 million for the farmers market programs in 2017. The federal government provided another $3.7 million for “nutritious, locally grown foods during market season,” according to the news release.

Participants in the Women, Infants and Children program can pick up vouchers for the produce at quarterly clinic visits. Seniors can check with the Area Agency on Aging for availability.

