Pennsylvania

Former state lawmakers' appeals grind on

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
Former state Rep. Bill DeWeese, D-Greene County. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News)
THE PATRIOT-NEWS
Former state Rep. Bill DeWeese, D-Greene County. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News)

Updated 1 hour ago

The scandals that rocked the Pennsylvania General Assembly a decade ago when nearly two dozen lawmakers and legislative aides were charged with tapping the public purse for political work continue to echo through the state courts.

Two former state House Speakers — Democrat H. William DeWeese, of Greene County and Republican John Perzel, of Philadelphia — last week got less than good news on their criminal appeals.

DeWeese, 68, who has been trying to overturn his 2012 public corruption conviction for nearly six years, got bad news Friday. PennLIVE reported the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that had previously agreed to hear DeWeese's appeal reversed course and now will not.

But the Supreme Court's decision left one important ruling in effect: a prior Superior Court order that voided a $116,668 restitution sentence .

Perzel, 68, who ultimately pleaded guilty in the public corruption probe and spent two years in prison, did not fare well when his case was returned to a local court for resentencing last week.

PennLIVE reported that a Dauphin County judge reinstated the $1 million restitution order the state Supreme Court voided. The high court had said that the state cannot be considered a victim. But a local judge reinstated the order, this time, directing Perzel to pay restitution to the state pension fund.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

