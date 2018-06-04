Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Woman gets 5 to 12 years in crash that killed firefighter in Harrisburg

The Associated Press | Monday, June 4, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
A hat belonging to Lt. Dennis Devoe sits atop his casket during funeral services at the Forum in Harrisburg. Devoe died on March 10, in a traffic accident on the way to a deadly house fire.
Sean Simmers/AP
A hat belonging to Lt. Dennis Devoe sits atop his casket during funeral services at the Forum in Harrisburg. Devoe died on March 10, in a traffic accident on the way to a deadly house fire.

Updated 3 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A woman has been sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison in a crash that killed a firefighter who was rushing to a fatal hoverboard fire.

Nineteen-year-old Khanyae Kendall was sentenced Monday in Dauphin County Court in the March 2017 crash that killed 45-year-old Lt. Denny DeVoe.

Prosecutors alleged that Kendall was high on the powerful psychedelic PCP in a vehicle reported stolen that ran a stop sign and hit the car driven by the father of four in Harrisburg.

DeVoe had just attended the funeral of a retired firefighter and was on the way to a fire that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old little girl.

Kendall was convicted in February of vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while under the influence.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me