Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

You can now play lottery games on your phone in Pennsylvania

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Monday, June 4, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
A June 4, 2018, screenshot shows a demo version of one of the online lottery games people can now play in Pennsylvania.
A June 4, 2018, screenshot shows a demo version of one of the online lottery games people can now play in Pennsylvania.

Updated 23 hours ago

Gamblers can now play Pennsylvania Lottery games without leaving their homes.

The state launched interactive iLottery games that can be played on computers, tablets and mobile devices, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release Monday.

Apple and Android users can download apps to play games such as Cash Buster Towers, Monster Wins, Robin Hood and other games of chance, according to the release. Demo versions are online. The online games don't include draw games, Fast Play or scratch-offs, which are sold at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

Players can link their accounts to debit cards or bank accounts but not credit cards, according to the release. Pennsylvanians must be inside the state to play.

The apps feature settings to limit the amount of time played and the amount of money that can be deposited and spent. It also lets players set a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days or to exclude themselves from play for a year or five years.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me