You can now play lottery games on your phone in Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gamblers can now play Pennsylvania Lottery games without leaving their homes.

The state launched interactive iLottery games that can be played on computers, tablets and mobile devices, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release Monday.

Apple and Android users can download apps to play games such as Cash Buster Towers, Monster Wins, Robin Hood and other games of chance, according to the release. Demo versions are online. The online games don't include draw games, Fast Play or scratch-offs, which are sold at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

Players can link their accounts to debit cards or bank accounts but not credit cards, according to the release. Pennsylvanians must be inside the state to play.

The apps feature settings to limit the amount of time played and the amount of money that can be deposited and spent. It also lets players set a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days or to exclude themselves from play for a year or five years.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.