Fox News offers apology for mischaracterizing Eagles kneeling
Updated 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — Fox News is apologizing for airing footage that wrongly suggested Philadelphia Eagles players knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Christopher Wallace, executive producer of "Fox News @ Night," says in a statement that during the show's report about President Donald Trump canceling the Eagles' visit on Tuesday to the White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win, the show displayed "unrelated footage of players kneeling in prayer."
He says, "To clarify, no members of the team knelt in protest during the national anthem throughout regular or post-season last year," adding: "We apologize for the error."
Trump announced Monday that he had called off the Eagles' visit, citing the dispute over whether NFL players protesting racial injustice must stand during the national anthem.
The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they're on the field before a game or otherwise remain in the locker room.