Judge refuses to delay release of grand jury report on priest sex abuse

A judge has refused to delay the public release of a grand jury report about alleged Catholic priest abuse of children in six Pennsylvania dioceses — including Greensburg and Pittsburgh.

Cambria County Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III made the ruling as supervising judge of the 40th Statewide Investigative Grand Jury. Legal attempts to block the report's release were made by unidentified individuals in Allegheny County Court.

Neither the Pittsburgh nor Greensburg diocese opposed making the report public, church officials said.

“There is no pending motion from the Diocese of Pittsburgh to stay the report release,” said the Rev. Nicholas S. Vaskov, diocese spokesman.

Diocese of Greensburg spokesman Jerry Zufelt said that diocese “supports release of the grand jury report.”

The dioceses of Greensburg and Harrisburg last month joined the other four in supporting the report being released. In addition to Pittsburgh, the other dioceses are Allentown, Scranton and Erie.

In motions, attorneys argued that priests mentioned in the report should have the right to defend themselves before the report was made public.

The judge ruled this week that people — none of whom is accused of any crime — named in the report need only be “afforded notice” of the grand jury report “and an opportunity to respond in writing.”

The judge made the report available to diocese officials and attorneys two weeks ago.

In his ruling Tuesday, Krumenacker said, in part, that authorizing a supervising judge to alter the grand jury report after its acceptance “would fundamentally alter the Grand Jury Act and the power of the grand jury.”

He also wrote that the state's “interest in protecting children from sexual predators and persons or institutions that enable them to continue their abuse is of the highest order.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has said that the report examined allegations of abuse going back decades in the dioceses and that he expects the findings to be made public in late June.

Law professor and former federal prosecutor Bruce A. Antkowiak said he would have been surprised by a different ruling.

“I have never heard of anyone being able to persuade a court to require the prosecution to require evidence” before a grand jury report was made public, the St. Vincent College professor said.

Antkowiak said he has heard the report is at least 800 pages long.

Adding to the normal difficulty in this type of case is how long ago some of the alleged abuse happened. Many of the people mentioned in the report are dead, he said.

The 18-month investigation has led to the arrest of one priest each in the Greensburg and Erie dioceses, Shapiro said.

His office launched the probe after a 2016 state grand jury uncovered widespread cover-ups of sexual abuse in the Johnstown Altoona diocese over a 50-year period. A 2005 grand jury in Philadelphia uncovered child sexual abuse cases in the church there.

