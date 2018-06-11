Ellen Shultzabarger is Pennsylvania's first female state forester
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has appointed Pennsylvania's first female state forester.
Ellen Shultzabarger, 41, of Lancaster, will oversee the 2.2 million acres that the department's Bureau of Forestry manages, conserving native plants, promoting timber yields and protecting clean water, plant and wildlife biodiversity and wild character, according to a Monday news release. The state's forest system is one of the largest in the nation, according to the release.
Shultzabarger most recently worked as the bureau's chief of conservation science and ecological resources. She has worked on oil and gas management, restoration, wildlife management and recreation planning, according to the release.
“I will strive to connect people to the outdoors, manage the state forests entrusted to us, and increase awareness of the importance and benefits of trees and forests,” Shultzabarger said in the release.
She earned a graduate certification in urban environmental planning and policy from Tufts University and a bachelor's degree in natural resources from Ohio State University, the release said.