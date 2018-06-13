Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Man convicted in killings of 3 gay men in Philadelphia found dead in prison

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 21 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A man who was convicted of killing three gay men during a weeklong rampage in Philadelphia in 1989 has been found dead in prison.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 50-year-old Arnold Mulholland was found unresponsive in his cell at a state facility in Frackville around 6 a.m. Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says he was pronounced dead an hour later. Officials have not released the cause of death.

Mulholland pleaded guilty in 1990 and was handed three consecutive life sentences in connection to the deaths of Alexander Munchweiler, Tracy Griffin, and David Johnson.

Prosecutors say he stabbed all three men in their apartments after they invited him inside.

Mulholland's attorney previously described the men's deaths as “brutal, heinous killings,” and said his client was sorry for the “havoc he created.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me