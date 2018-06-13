Man convicted in killings of 3 gay men in Philadelphia found dead in prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — A man who was convicted of killing three gay men during a weeklong rampage in Philadelphia in 1989 has been found dead in prison.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 50-year-old Arnold Mulholland was found unresponsive in his cell at a state facility in Frackville around 6 a.m. Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says he was pronounced dead an hour later. Officials have not released the cause of death.

Mulholland pleaded guilty in 1990 and was handed three consecutive life sentences in connection to the deaths of Alexander Munchweiler, Tracy Griffin, and David Johnson.

Prosecutors say he stabbed all three men in their apartments after they invited him inside.

Mulholland's attorney previously described the men's deaths as “brutal, heinous killings,” and said his client was sorry for the “havoc he created.”