Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Wolf calls on Pennsylvania Legislature to raise minimum wage

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
File photo
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Updated 14 hours ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage.

In a Wednesday morning tweet on Twitter , Wolf noted that more than half of the states have raise their minimum wage — including all states bordering Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage is $7.25. Among neighboring states, the minimum wage ranges from $8.25 in Delaware to $10.40 in New York.

"A Pennsylvania family of two earning minimum wage and working full-time falls below the poverty line, but the Pennsylvania Legislature hasn't given workers a raise in nine years," Wolf said.

Wolf ended his tweet with the hashtag "RaiseTheWage."

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , among states with minimum wages, Pennsylvania's minimum wage matches 12 states — Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Only two states — Georgia and Wyoming — have a lower minimum wage. Both are $5.15.

Six states — Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Tennessee — have no minimum wage, according to the conference.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me