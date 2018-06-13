Wolf calls on Pennsylvania Legislature to raise minimum wage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on state lawmakers to raise the state's minimum wage.

In a Wednesday morning tweet on Twitter , Wolf noted that more than half of the states have raise their minimum wage — including all states bordering Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage is $7.25. Among neighboring states, the minimum wage ranges from $8.25 in Delaware to $10.40 in New York.

"A Pennsylvania family of two earning minimum wage and working full-time falls below the poverty line, but the Pennsylvania Legislature hasn't given workers a raise in nine years," Wolf said.

Wolf ended his tweet with the hashtag "RaiseTheWage."

A PA family of 2 earning minimum wage & working full-time falls below the poverty line, but the PA legislature hasn't given workers a raise in 9 yrs. More than half the nation has raised their minimum wages, including all of PA's neighbors — it's time for PA to #RaiseTheWage . pic.twitter.com/JrexN5Vv95 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 13, 2018

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , among states with minimum wages, Pennsylvania's minimum wage matches 12 states — Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Only two states — Georgia and Wyoming — have a lower minimum wage. Both are $5.15.

Six states — Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Tennessee — have no minimum wage, according to the conference.

