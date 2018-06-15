Runaway bulldozer smashes into Scranton-area home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SCRANTON — A runaway bulldozer has smashed into a home in Pennsylvania, injuring its operator in the process.

Dunmore police say Alan Baker was operating the bulldozer for Latona Construction in Dunmore on Thursday when he got tossed from the machine.

Police Chief Sal Marchese tells the Times-Tribune that Baker tried to get back on and stop the machine, but he ended up falling and getting run over. The bulldozer kept going and crashed into the garage of Frank Gillette's home.

Police tell @WNEP the operator of this bulldozer was thrown out and the bulldozer continued down a hill and smashed directly into a garage across the street in Dunmore. pic.twitter.com/nMMo985NUo — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 14, 2018

Gillette tells WNEP-TV that, miraculously, a piece of plywood in the garage smashed through the bulldozer's windshield and managed to hit a lever that put the machine in reverse.

The bulldozer was sent back out of Gillette's home before it was finally stopped.

Police say Baker has been hospitalized for treatment.