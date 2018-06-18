Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. man shoots intruder who doused home with gasoline

The Associated Press | Monday, June 18, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
MaxPixel

Updated 9 hours ago

NORTH MANHEIM, Pa. — Authorities say a man shot and wounded an intruder who poured gasoline on the floors of his home.

The 57-year-old Pottsville man was working at the North Manheim residence around 6 p.m. Sunday when the intruder came across the street and entered the garage. The intruder then grabbed a gas can and entered the home, pouring gas all over the floor.

The homeowner pushed the intruder out of the home while his daughter got his handgun and gave it to him.

The intruder eventually pushed the homeowner to the ground. But the homeowner got to his knees and fired one shot, striking the intruder in the left arm and abdomen.

The intruder remained hospitalized Monday. His name hasn't been released.

State police are trying to determine what sparked the incident.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me