Play Ball, MLB will host free day of kids' activities at Little League Baseball World Series complex
Updated 14 hours ago
The Play Ball initiative and Major League Baseball will partner next month and give families a chance to spend time on the Little League Baseball World Series fields in eastern Pennsylvania.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 14, Little League International will host a free day of events for families at its South Williamsport complex.
Children ages 5 to 12 can experience a variety of fun and skill-developing activities on the same fields where the Little League Baseball World Series is played annually.
Participants are encouraged to wear athletic gear and rubber-molded cleats, and also to bring their own fielding gloves.
Registration is required, and can be done through the Little League website .
For more, see the “Play Ball Day” page at LittleLeague.org.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.