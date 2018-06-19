Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Bills to combat gun violence advance in Pennsylvania House

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania House committee is advancing legislation to more aggressively take firearms from people who have a domestic violence restraining order against them or who are deemed dangerous by a judge.

The House Judiciary Committee passed several firearms-related bills Tuesday. Their fate in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is unclear.

Among the provisions are ones that passed the Senate in March. One requires defendants in final protection-from-abuse cases to give up their guns in 24 hours. Current law leaves forfeiture to a judge's discretion. Another eliminates a provision under current law that allows people to give their guns to a relative, friend or neighbor.

A separate provision would allow judges to issue a temporary order to take guns from someone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

