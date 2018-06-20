Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pro-dairy campaign roll-out includes 60 billboards, PSAs

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
A Choose PA Dairy billboard on Business Route 66 north of Greensburg.
Jason Cato | Tribune-Review
A Choose PA Dairy billboard on Business Route 66 north of Greensburg.

Updated 8 hours ago

Billboards touting the Choose PA Dairy campaign are starting to sprout up throughout the state, including locations in Westmoreland County.

The campaign roll-out, which started in May , also includes public service announcements on TV and radio, and social media posts on Facebook and Twitter.

An estimated 60 billboards with the Choose PA Dairy message have been unveiled statewide, said spokeswoman Lucy Gnazzo.

The marketing campaign seeks to boost the dairy industry by educating consumers on how to find and buy locally-produced milk and on the nutritional value of milk.

There are two primary ways to find local milk: looking for the “PA Preferred” logo or the plant code 42 on the packaging. Both indicate that the milk was produced in Pennsylvania.

Plant codes, which represent the state in which the milk was processed, are usually printed near the top of the container or on the lid. A code beginning with 42 signals that milk was processed in Pennsylvania and was likely to have come from a farm within the state.

Among the promoted brands are Turner Dairy in Penn Hills and Galliker's Dairy in Johnstown.

Also this month, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association , in cooperation with the Outdoor Advertising Association of PA, will use 150 billboards to promote the charitable Fill A Glass With Hope campaign.

The initiative uses donations to purchase milk at a discounted price to distribute to people in need through Feeding Pennsylvania member food banks. A $1 donation buys eight servings of milk.

Choose PA Dairy is a partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture with the Center for Dairy Excellence , Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, PA Preferred, American Dairy Association Northeast, the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me