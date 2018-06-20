Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Supreme Court blocks release of grand jury report on sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg's Sacred Heart Cathedral on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
Jason Cato
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg's Sacred Heart Cathedral on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has blocked the public release of a sweeping grand jury report detailing seven decades of child sexual abuse reports in six Roman Catholic dioceses across the state, including the ones based in Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

The move, announced Wednesday in a two-paragraph order, appeared to set the stage for a legal battle between the unnamed people or organizations that sought the order and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office led the investigation.

Late Wednesday, the court sided with unnamed parties who asked it to block the release of the 800-plus page report that was tentatively scheduled for release later this month.

“The Honorable Norman A. Krumenacker III and the Office of the Attorney General are enjoined from releasing Report No. 1 of the 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury pending further order of this Court,” the order read.

This month, Krumenacker, who presided over Shapiro's investigative grand jury, refused to delay the public release of the report and grant people named in it an opportunity to cross-examine those who had given testimony implicating them. The report was released to officials in the six dioceses last month.

It is unclear who appealed Krumenacker's ruling to the state high court.

Shapiro previously announced plans to release the report by the end of June. He appeared to be stunned by the high court's order and vowed to fight for the release of the report that details child sexual abuse allegations in the Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Allentown, Scranton, Erie and Harrisburg dioceses.

“In an unsealed order, the Supreme Court has issued a stay of proceedings to review and decide those challenges,” Shapiro said in a statement. “My legal team and I will continue fighting tirelessly to make sure the victims of this abuse are able to tell their stories and the findings of this investigation are made public to the people of Pennsylvania.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me