Supreme Court blocks release of grand jury report on sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has blocked the public release of a sweeping grand jury report detailing seven decades of child sexual abuse reports in six Roman Catholic dioceses across the state, including the ones based in Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

The move, announced Wednesday in a two-paragraph order, appeared to set the stage for a legal battle between the unnamed people or organizations that sought the order and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office led the investigation.

Late Wednesday, the court sided with unnamed parties who asked it to block the release of the 800-plus page report that was tentatively scheduled for release later this month.

“The Honorable Norman A. Krumenacker III and the Office of the Attorney General are enjoined from releasing Report No. 1 of the 40th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury pending further order of this Court,” the order read.

This month, Krumenacker, who presided over Shapiro's investigative grand jury, refused to delay the public release of the report and grant people named in it an opportunity to cross-examine those who had given testimony implicating them. The report was released to officials in the six dioceses last month.

It is unclear who appealed Krumenacker's ruling to the state high court.

Shapiro previously announced plans to release the report by the end of June. He appeared to be stunned by the high court's order and vowed to fight for the release of the report that details child sexual abuse allegations in the Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Allentown, Scranton, Erie and Harrisburg dioceses.

“In an unsealed order, the Supreme Court has issued a stay of proceedings to review and decide those challenges,” Shapiro said in a statement. “My legal team and I will continue fighting tirelessly to make sure the victims of this abuse are able to tell their stories and the findings of this investigation are made public to the people of Pennsylvania.”

