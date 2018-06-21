State GOP lawmakers seek high court review of congressional map

Months after their appeals failed to overturn the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court's congressional redistricting map, the state's Republican legislative leaders once again are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the issue.

Lawyers representing Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R- Jefferson) and Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny) Thursday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the nation's high court to take up an appeal of the new congressional map the state high court handed down in February when it ruled that the 2011 congressional map was the result of an unconstitutional political gerrymander by Republicans who controlled the General Assembly.

GOP legislative leaders, however, argue that the state Supreme Court, which is controlled by Democrats, overstepped its bounds and legislated from the bench when it issued a new map. They said the court also added new requirements for congressional redistricting that are not included in either the U.S. or Pennsylvania constitutions.

“It is important to note that this filing will have no impact on the elections this fall. Still, we believe the voters of Pennsylvania deserve an answer as to whether the state Supreme Court overstepped its authority. We believe it did,” Scarnati and Turzai said in a joint statement Thursday.

