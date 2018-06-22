Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Fire ruins home for Pennsylvania family of 9

Joe Sylvester, The Daily Item, Sunbury | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

NORTHUMBERLAND — Rachel Savidge said one of her kids first noticed the smoke coming out of a heat vent. Then the flames.

“I opened the basement door,” said Savidge, 39. “It was all black. I saw an orange glow. I got everybody out.”

She said she and five of her eight children and a friend of her daughter were at home early Thursday afternoon when the fire broke out in their two-story home at 551 Epler Road, just off Route 11 and east of Ric-Mar Restaurant in Point Township.

The fire that burned its way up the inside walls to the second floor heavily damaged the home. The alarm drew fire companies from as far away as Watsontown and Danville.

“We needed the manpower for the heat, to rotate them in and out,” Point Township Deputy Fire Chief George Geise said.

No one was injured, Geise said.

He said he didn't know how the fire started, but thought it started in the basement. He said it was not suspicious.

Savidge, at times fighting back tears as she stood with her children in a far corner of the spacious backyard, said she didn't know how the fire started either. She said a dehumidifier was the only equipment running in the basement.

She lived there with her children, Erin, 17; Colby, 15; Micah, 14; Nathan, 12; Josiah, 11; Tobias, 9; Iris, 8, and Olive, 7. Erin and a friend and Micah, Josiah and Tobias were in the house when the fire started, Savidge said.

Savidge worried about whether the house could be salvaged. Most of the damage appeared to be inside the home.

“We should be able to stay with family for now,” she said.

The fire was called in at 1:10 p.m., according to a Northumberland County 911 dispatcher. In addition to Point Township fire units, fire companies from Northumberland, Sunbury, Upper Augusta Township, Danville, Mahoning Township, Riverside and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department in Watsontown also responded. Area Services ambulance also responded.

All but the fire chief left the scene at 3:47 p.m., the dispatcher said.

