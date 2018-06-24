Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Jury selection to start in shooting of state trooper Seth Kelly

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot during a traffic stop. State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 on state in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.
WPXI
Pennsylvania State Police trooper Cpl. Seth J. Kelly.
EASTON — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of opening fire on two state troopers in eastern Pennsylvania last fall, critically wounding one of them.

Daniel Clary, 22, faces charges including attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated assault in the roadside shooting Nov. 7 on Route 33 in Plainfield Township.

Thirteen-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot while helping another trooper make an arrest, authorities in Northampton County said. He may have saved his own life by applying a tourniquet on his wounded leg before paramedics arrived, officials said.

Kelly told the International Association of Chiefs of Police that he was in a medically induced coma for 12 days and retains no memory of the shooting. He was shot through the femoral artery in his leg, twice in the left shoulder and once in the neck.

"I'm just extremely lucky to be here right now," Kelly said in a video posted by the association.

During a hearing, Trooper Ryan Seiple said he remembered falling backward during the firefight and remembers three things as he was falling and getting back up.

"The first thought that crossed my mind was, 'Please don't let me get shot in the back of the spine,'" he testified. "The second was, 'Don't let me get shot in the head.' The third was, 'Don't let me die.' "

Clary was also shot several times and was hospitalized for five days. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail. His attorney last week sought more time to prepare a defense, citing a need to find an expert witness to counter planned testimony for the prosecution, but the judge declined the request.

Monica Patterson, Clary's mother, told lehighvalleylive.com her son has a long history of mental illness and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia after a series of head injuries.

"His mental illness needs to be addressed," she said weeks after the shooting. "They think he's normal, but he's not normal."

Clary was found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.

