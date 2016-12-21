Suspect in Berlin market attack was subject of terror probe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BERLIN — The prime suspect sought in the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market — a 24-year-old Tunisian migrant — was the subject of a terror probe in Germany earlier this year and was not deported as a result of his rejection for asylum because Tunisia initially refused to take him back, a senior official said Wednesday.

The suspect — who went by numerous aliases but was identified by German authorities as Anis Amri — became the subject of a national manhunt after investigators discovered a wallet with his identity documents in the truck used in Monday's attack that left 12 dead, two law enforcement officials told The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a clearer portrait took shape of the suspect, including accusations that he had contact with a prominent Islamic State recruiter in Germany and once tried to obtain a gun.

German authorities issued a $105,000 reward for information leading to his capture, warning citizens not to approach the 5-foot-8, 165-pound Amri, whom they described as “violent and armed.”

His past record, however, further deepened the political fallout from Monday's bloodshed — pointing to flaws in the German deportation system and putting a harsh light on Chancellor Angela Merkel's humanitarian bid to open the nation's doors to nearly 1 million asylum seekers last year.

Although the vast majority of those who flooded into Europe were on the move to escape war and unrest, dozens of terror suspects have slipped into Germany and neighboring nations posing as migrants.

Amri, officials said, was not part of the surge of migrants who entered Europe via the one-time main route from Turkey and Greece — a path that has been now largely cut off.

Rather, he came to Germany last year via Italy, where he apparently had entered as early as 2012. He applied for German asylum, but was rejected in June and later faced deportation.

Amri was the subject of a terror probe on suspicion of “preparing a serious act of violent subversion,” and had known links to Islamist extremists, authorities said.

Why a failed asylum-seeker with such links and no passport was walking German streets is “the question 82 million Germans probably want an answer to,” said Rainer Wendt, Chairman of the German Police Union.

He added: “How many more ticking time bombs are roaming around here? ... We saw how much damage one person can do with a truck.”