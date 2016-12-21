Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Record number enroll in Affordable Care Act for 2017, HHS says

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

More Americans have signed up to have health plans through the Affordable Care Act as of Jan. 1 than in previous years, despite spiking insurance prices and a pledge by President-elect Donald Trump to dismantle the law.

Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell announced Wednesday that 6.4 million people had chosen Affordable Care Act health plans by the deadline this week for coverage starting New Year's Day — an increase of 400,000 from a year ago, though fewer first-time customers enrolled.

Yet, as Burwell said the figures signify that “doomsday predictions about the marketplace are not bearing out,” Obama administration officials and health policy researchers who support the law have been taking precautions before Trump takes office.

Since shortly after last month's election, think tank and university researchers have been downloading Affordable Care Act data, reports and regulatory guidance housed online at HHS — in case the new administration removes them as part of its efforts to wipe out the law.

At a Nov. 30 gathering of health policy researchers at the Urban Institute in Washington, Jeanne Lambrew, a domestic policy adviser to President Obama for health reform, encouraged participants to save the material while they still had access to it, according to a researcher who was present.

“It wasn't, ‘Strike the panic button,' ” said the researcher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was confidential. “She did mention, ‘Oh, if you guys aren't downloading documents and data, you probably should be.' ”

According to several health policy researchers working to preserve Affordable Care Act records, the material includes raw data on enrollment and insurance benefits prices, analyses by HHS's research arm and myriad interpretations the department has issued over the past six years about how the law should be carried out.

“I asked my team to go back and make sure we had saved copies of everything we use regularly on our servers, instead of relying on web links,” said Caroline Pearson, a senior vice president at Avalere Health, a D.C.-based consulting firm. “If we believe that the ACA is going to be repealed and the exchanges aren't going to have the political favor they do now, it seems likely that the data about the exchanges could be taken down.”

