World

Mississippi church member charged in 'Vote Trump' arson

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:36 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man with a criminal record was arrested Wednesday in the burning of an African-American church that was spray-painted with the words “Vote Trump,” and the church's bishop said the man is a member of the congregation.

The state fire marshal said investigators do not believe the fire was politically motivated.

Andrew McClinton, 45, of Leland, Miss., is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville — the city where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

McClinton is charged with first-degree arson of a place of worship, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

It was not clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.

The investigation is continuing, and officials have not revealed a possible motive.

“We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the fire marshal.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton was sentenced in 1991 to three years' probation for a grand larceny conviction in Washington County, where Greenville is the county seat. His probation was revoked in 1992 for receiving stolen property in Greenville, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher.

In 1997, McClinton was sentenced to seven years for attempted robbery in Lee County. And in 2004, he was convicted of armed robbery in Lee County. He served eight years in prison and was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.

