Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
World

Obama shuts down Bush-era Muslim registry to keep Donald Trump from using it

Tribune News Service | Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 9:24 p.m.

WASHINGTON — In 2001, Roskana Mun was a 16-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant living in one of New York City's most diverse neighborhoods. After 9/11, the U.S. government started tracking foreign Muslim men and boys, and Mun's neighborhood changed as men were detained and in some cases deported.

“Women had to juggle raising a whole family and face the threat of detention,” Mun said. “Girls had to step up, and young people who were 13 or 14 years old had to quit school to work.”

Mun now works for DRUM, a New York-based advocacy group for South Asian immigrants. She said the U.S. government's tracking of men from Muslim-majority countries for a decade had disrupted daily life, causing shops to close in neighborhoods like Midwood, Brooklyn, after hundreds of men were deported.

The tracking program administered by the Department of Homeland Security, called the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, required males 16 and older from 25 countries to undergo additional vetting in the interest of national security.

After 10 years and 13,000 deportations, President Barack Obama stopped enforcing the program in 2011. It hadn't caught a single terrorist.

On Thursday, the DHS announced that the regulatory framework for the system has been dismantled, effectively gutting a quasi-Muslim registry just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House. The move prevents the dormant program from being quickly restarted to track the movements of certain Muslim men living in the United States.

“The Department of Homeland Security is removing outdated regulations pertaining to the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System program, with an immediate effective date,” DHS spokesman Neema Hakim said in a statement. “DHS ceased use of NSEERS more than five years ago, after it was determined the program was redundant, inefficient and provided no increase in security. The intervening years have shown that NSEERS is not only obsolete, but that its use would divert limited personnel and resources from more effective measures.”

The dissolution of the system comes just days after an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin rekindled Trump's interest in barring Muslim immigrants from entering the United States.

“You know my plans. All along, I've been proven to be right,” Trump said to reporters when asked about the market attack and the Muslim registry. “What's happening is disgraceful.”

If Trump wants to create a Muslim registry within the DHS, he'll have to start from scratch and present the proposal for public comment, a process that takes time and opens the agency to additional scrutiny.

“When NSEERS was suspended, it wasn't removed from the books,” said Arab American Institute Executive Director Maya Berry, head of an advocacy group that has opposed the registry. Before Thursday's move, she said, Trump would only have had to name the countries affected to put the registry back to work.

Berry said the program was effectively a Muslim registry because 24 of the 25 countries involved were majority Muslim. The lone exception was North Korea.

Despite Thursday's news, Berry said Trump probably would try to implement a Muslim registry of some sort by requiring immigrants from Muslim-majority countries to undergo additional vetting.

“Regrettably, I'm not hopeful about programs like this not coming back,” Berry said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.