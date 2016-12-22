Trump suggests he would ditch F-35 in favor of alternate plane
President-elect Donald Trump piled on fresh criticism of the Pentagon's most sophisticated aircraft on Thursday, suggesting that he might abandon the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in favor of an alternate plane because of high costs.
In a message on Twitter, Trump said that cost overruns in Lockheed Martin's $400 billion program to develop the stealth aircraft had prompted him to ask Boeing, another major defense manufacturer, to “price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet.”
Trump tweeted, “Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”
Trump has blasted the F-35 before, saying the cost is “out of control” and promising that his administration would find savings in military hardware purchases. His criticism of Bethesda-based Lockheed and another major aircraft firm has roiled the defense industry and laid a marker for a hard line from the White House in dealings with major players doing business with the government.
Even before Trump launched his public assault, the F-35, the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program, has come in for widespread criticism for design flaws and spiraling costs.
This fall, Pentagon and officials from the Lockheed failed to agree on a mutually acceptably price for the latest batch of planes. And last month, Canada said it might buy F/A-18 Super Hornets until it decides whether to go ahead with planned F-35 purchases. A number of U.S. allies, including Israel, have agreed to buy F-35s.
Trump has also assailed Boeing, another major aircraft manufacturer, over the high cost of a new Air Force One plane. Its chief executive later met with the president-elect and promised to give the U.S. government a break on the aircraft.