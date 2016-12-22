Trump suggests he would ditch F-35 in favor of alternate plane

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spicer said on Twitter the appointment was an “amazing honor.”

The elevation of Spicer, 45, may signal Trump's interest in building a working relationship with the same mainstream media he bashes in speeches aimed at disenfranchised, working-class voters. The press secretary traditionally is the president's best-known aide and chief daily messenger for the White House, leading regular televised briefings for reporters and directing most media operations.

President-elect Donald Trump named Republican National Committee chief strategist and communications director Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, choosing a Republican with longstanding relationships among Washington political journalists and the party's leadership in Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump piled on fresh criticism of the Pentagon's most sophisticated aircraft on Thursday, suggesting that he might abandon the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in favor of an alternate plane because of high costs.

In a message on Twitter, Trump said that cost overruns in Lockheed Martin's $400 billion program to develop the stealth aircraft had prompted him to ask Boeing, another major defense manufacturer, to “price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet.”

Trump tweeted, “Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”

Trump has blasted the F-35 before, saying the cost is “out of control” and promising that his administration would find savings in military hardware purchases. His criticism of Bethesda-based Lockheed and another major aircraft firm has roiled the defense industry and laid a marker for a hard line from the White House in dealings with major players doing business with the government.

Even before Trump launched his public assault, the F-35, the Pentagon's most expensive weapons program, has come in for widespread criticism for design flaws and spiraling costs.

This fall, Pentagon and officials from the Lockheed failed to agree on a mutually acceptably price for the latest batch of planes. And last month, Canada said it might buy F/A-18 Super Hornets until it decides whether to go ahead with planned F-35 purchases. A number of U.S. allies, including Israel, have agreed to buy F-35s.

Trump has also assailed Boeing, another major aircraft manufacturer, over the high cost of a new Air Force One plane. Its chief executive later met with the president-elect and promised to give the U.S. government a break on the aircraft.