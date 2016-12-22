Eric Trump suspends charity operations

JetBlue cited the possibility of “the risk of escalation during flight” in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York's Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband's remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal “to harass them.”

A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband “expressed displeasure” about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

WASHINGTON — Eric Trump is suspending the operations of his charitable foundation — ceasing all fundraising — after facing questions about whether the foundation donors might get special access to members of the first family.

“No new money will come into the ETF bank account,” Trump wrote in an email message on Thursday.

That decision appeared to go beyond a pledge Trump had made a day earlier to The New York Times: In that interview, Trump said he would cease personally raising money for the foundation, but left the broader fate of the foundation uncertain.

The Eric Trump Foundation, founded in 2007, raises more than $1.5 million a year through a golf tournament, online auctions and other events. One recent auction, for instance, offered a 10-week paid internship at the Trump Organization, which came with the chance to sit down for 15 minutes each with Eric Trump and his siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. In another auction, the foundation offered a chance to pitch a business idea to Eric Trump over lunch.

The Eric Trump Foundation has one paid employee; Eric Trump did not respond to a question about her job status while the foundation is suspended. The foundation does no direct charitable work, but rather passes on the bulk of the money it raises to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a pediatric-cancer center in Memphis. St. Jude named a surgery and intensive-care unit after the Eric Trump Foundation in 2015, after the foundation made a pledge to donate $20 million over 10 years. In all, the Eric Trump Foundation has donated about $7.9 million to the hospital.

Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that the foundation was auctioning off a coffee with Ivanka Trump — the president-elect's daughter, and an influential adviser to Donald Trump. The Times reported that bids had risen to more than $72,000, and that the top bidders were people seeking to influence Trump's policymaking. That auction was canceled after the Times story ran.

That controversy was followed by another one, involving another charity — and another apparent offer to sell access to Trump family members. In that case, first reported by TMZ.com, Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. were listed as “honorary co-chairmen” of a post-inauguration fundraiser. According to a draft invitation, donors could pay $500,000 to go on a multiday hunting trip with one or both of the Trump sons, or pay $1,000,000 for a private reception with the president.

The host of that “Camouflage & Cufflinks” gala was listed as the Opening Day Foundation, a charity registered just days earlier in Texas. As first reported by the Center for Public Integrity, that Texas charity listed both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as directors. The Trump transition team later said none of the Trumps had been involved in the planning of the event. Later, the two Trump sons' names were removed from the charity's registration.