Texas cop on restricted duty over videotaped arrests

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DALLAS — A white Texas police officer was placed on restricted duty Thursday while an internal investigation looks into a videotaped incident showing the officer wrestling a black woman to the ground before arresting her and her two teenage daughters.

The Fort Worth officer, whose name hasn't been released, responded to a call for service after Jacqueline Craig argued with a man who she said had physically confronted her 7-year-old son for littering. In the cellphone video of the Wednesday incident, Craig can be heard telling the officer that the man had “grabbed and choked” her son.

The officer engages Craig in a conversation that quickly escalates. He asks why she hadn't taught her son not to litter. Craig says regardless of whether the boy littered, the man did not have the right to “put his hands on him.” The officer says, “Why not?”

Dallas civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt, who is representing Craig and her 19-year-old daughter, Brea Hymond, said at a news conference Thursday night that no report was filed on the alleged physical confrontation between the 7-year-old and the man.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Craig's 15-year-old daughter also was arrested. Fort Worth police in a statement Thursday confirmed there were three arrests.

Online records show Craig and Hymond were released from jail.