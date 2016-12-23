Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Chicago Way? Yet another alderman is accused of corruption

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

CHICAGO — An alderman indicted on corruption charges while he sat in a City Council meeting is merely the latest in a rogues' gallery of elected officials to face such allegations in Chicago, a city that over the years became saddled with a national reputation for corruption.

Willie Cochran — who pleaded not guilty Friday to bribery, extortion and wire fraud charges — received word of his indictment last week while he sat in the City Hall chamber, fellow aldermen stopping by for hushed conversations.

According to Illinois corruption researchers Dick Simpson and Thomas Gradel, more than 30 Chicago aldermen have been convicted of crimes since 1973, most of them on bribery and extortion charges.

Cochran, a 64-year-old Democrat, is accused of pilfering at least $30,000 from a charitable fund for poor constituents, spending it at casinos and to pay his daughter's college tuition. Defense attorney Thomas Durkin said after Cochran's Friday arraignment that his client would fight the charges. Durkin also suggested that aldermen from poorer districts, such as Cochran's 20th Ward on the South Side, “end up getting targeted more” than their counterparts in wealthier Chicago wards.

Cochran's 20th Ward predecessor, Arenda Troutman, was sentenced in 2009 to four years in prison for accepting $10,000 in bribes to secure a developer alley access.

