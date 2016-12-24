Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Tragedy drives man to give 'haven' to thousands of babies

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 7:06 p.m.
In this Dec. 12, 2016 photo, Timothy Jaccard stands in front of a trailer in Wantagh, N.Y., that advertises a hotline where mothers can call to arrange to safely relinquish babies they are unwilling or unable to care for, to a responsible party. The retired ambulance medic lobbied legislatures across the country to pass so-called 'Safe Haven' laws in all 50 states. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman)

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — To untold numbers of children, he's simply Uncle Tim.

Nearly 3,300 babies across the country who otherwise might have been abandoned and perhaps died have found homes in the past 17 years, thanks in part to the efforts of Tim Jaccard, a retired New York police ambulance medic who grew weary of responding to calls of dead infants abandoned in trash cans and alleys.

Not only did he help spearhead a movement in all 50 states to enact “safe haven” laws that give mothers in crisis the option of leaving their newborns at police stations, hospitals or firehouses without fear of prosecution, he also founded the national Baby Safe Haven organization that acts as a go-between to make such drop-offs as safe as possible.

“To hold a newborn infant in your arms and have to pronounce that child dead is heart-wrenching,” said the 66-year-old father and grandfather from Long Island. “My gut feeling was that I was being sent on these particular calls to try and see what's going on and change it. I had to stop this insanity.”

Jaccard's eyes redden when he talks of the tragic abandonments he dealt with in his 37 years as a medic. But there are also the more hopeful cases he documents on a bulletin board jammed with dozens of snapshots of the children relinquished through Baby Safe Haven.

“What he's doing is ensuring that mothers are able to move forward with their lives,” said Tracey Johnson, executive director of the National Safe Haven Alliance in Washington, D.C. “And the kids get the gift of life.”

According to the alliance, 3,298 babies had been turned over with the help of Baby Safe Haven nationwide in 17 years, including 167 this year.

The holiday season often sees an uptick in the numbers. In one memorable case from last year, Jaccard said a distraught mother had called the Baby Safe Haven hotline seeking information about New York's law just minutes before a healthy newborn boy,.

Larry and Jennifer Mergentheimer of Levittown on Long Island are on the other side of the safe haven equation. Their 18-month-old daughter, Rebecca, was adopted after being born and given up in a hospital on Mother's Day 2015.

“It was like winning the lottery,” said Larry Mergentheimer, a 44-year-old nurse manager who lives in Levittown. “You can't ask to complete something any more than putting a child in a home. It's amazing.”

His wife, Jennifer, a 41-year-old radiological technologist, says the precocious toddler who loves Mickey and Minnie Mouse completed their family.

“We wanted to have a baby and a family for so many years and it was such a struggle. Just to have her in our lives, it's the greatest thing in the world,” she said.

