World

Trump plans to shut down his charitable foundation

The Washington Post | Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, 6:54 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. Right now, the Republican Party is the party of Òwhatever Trump wants.Ó But with TrumpÕs all-over-the-map approach to policy, who will the GOP be in four years? (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

Updated 12 hours ago

President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to shut down his charitable foundation, a decision that comes after repeated controversies over how it collected and disbursed funds.

In a statement Saturday, Trump offered no timeline for when his foundation would close down, but said he had directed his attorney to take the steps needed to close the charity. It was also not immediately clear when the foundation would be able to dissolve, given an ongoing investigation in New York.

“The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups, including supporting veterans, law enforcement officers and children,” Trump said in the statement. “However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

The Donald J. Trump Foundation has come under intense scrutiny this year after a series of reports in The Washington Post detailing its practices, including cases in which Trump apparently used the charity's money to settle lawsuits involving his for-profit businesses.

New York's attorney general has been investigating the charity after some of these reports, and a spokeswoman for that office said the foundation cannot officially shut down until that probe is over.

“The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete,” Amy Spitalnick, the spokeswoman, said in an email Saturday.

The foundation is unusual in that it largely collects and donates money from other people. In fact, in the six years from 2009 to 2014, Trump told the Internal Revenue Service that he'd given his namesake foundation no money at all. The biggest donors in recent years were Vince and Linda McMahon, the pro-wrestling moguls, who gave the Trump Foundation $5 million between 2007 and 2009. Trump recently nominated Linda McMahon to head the Small Business Administration.

Trump said Saturday that he is “very proud of the fact that the Foundation has operated at essentially no cost for decades, with 100% of the money going to charity.

In another case of Trump apparently trying to wrap up lingering questions and legal issues before he takes office, he agreed to settle fraud claims against his defunct Trump University real estate seminars. A federal judge last week gave preliminary approval to a deal in which Trump would pay $25 million as part of the settlement.

Last week, Trump's eldest son, Eric, said he was suspending his charitable foundation after facing questions about whether donors could receive special access.

