Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says

LOS ANGELES -- Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday that the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its "prayers & good wishes."

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Earlier in the day, Oscar winner Sally Field tweeted that she was thinking of the "Star Wars" actress with all her "heart and soul."

Merry Christmas or whatever you celebrate to everyone! Especially thinking of @carrieffisher with all my heart and soul. — Sally Field (@realmommagump) December 25, 2016

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers after falling ill on a flight and being admitted Friday to a Los Angeles hospital.

Citing unnamed sources, celebrity website TMZ first reported that Fisher suffered a heart attack, while the Los Angeles Times, also citing unnamed sources, said the "Star Wars" star suffered a heart episode on a flight that arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around noon Friday. Several other outlets also cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Fire and United Airlines officials confirmed to the AP that a patient suffered a serious medical emergency on a London-to-Los Angeles flight Friday, but would not confirm it was Fisher.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital.

United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.

Tributes and well-wishes poured in: "Princess Leia can survive anything!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We're taking you into 2017 with us," wrote another. Her "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill said he was "sending all our love."

Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2016

Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said Friday night that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition. He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilized and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Fans on Twitter hoped she would pull through. One wrote: "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it's her." The actress' former co-star Peter Mayhew, who played "Star Wars" character Chewbacca, called her "everyone's favorite princess right now."

All I want for Christmas is for @carrieffisher to feel better. #AMerryForceToYouAll pic.twitter.com/JBF70gu9Yg — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) December 25, 2016

Fisher is also known for such books as "Postcards from the Edge" and "Wishful Drinking."